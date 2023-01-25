0
Abdul Samed Salis named alongside Messi, Neymar in French Ligue 1 best XI

ABDUL SAMED SALIS Midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the first round.

The 22-year-old Lens player has been instrumental in his side's campaign since joining from Clermont Foot.

Salis has only missed one game all season.

The midfielder made the list of the best eleven players in the French topflight in a team put together by the French publication, L'Equipe.

Salis made the list alongside his teammates Brice Samba, a goalkeeper and defenders Przemyslaw Frankowski and Kevin Danso.

Other players on the list are Marco Veratti, Lionel Messi and Neymar while Chancel Mbemba of Marseille and Ismaily also make the list.

Lille duo Remy Cabella and Jonathan David complete the squad for the French Ligue 1 team of the first round.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
