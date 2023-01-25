0
Abdul Samed Salis named in Ligue 1 best XI of the first round

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the first round.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Lens since joining the club in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot.

Salis has missed only one game, which was through suspension, in the first half of the campaign as Lens sit second on the table.

The Ghana international makes the best eleven released by French publication, L'Equipe.

Teammates Brice Samba, a goalkeeper and defenders Przemyslaw Frankowski and Kevin Danso, who has Ghanaian heritage all make the team.

Other players in the squad are Paris Saint Germain's trio of Marco Veratti, Lionel Messi and Neymar while Chancel Mbemba of Marseille and Ismaily also make the list.

Lille duo Remy Cabella and Jonathan David complete the squad for the French Ligue 1 team of the first round.

Below is the best XI of the first round:

