Abdul Samed Salis reaches new milestone in Ligue 1

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has made 50 appearances in the French Ligue after starting for RC Lens in their game against Troyes.

In two seasons in the French topflight, the Ghanaian has now played half a century of games for Clermont Foot and RC Lens.

Salis made 31 appearances in his first campaign in France for Clermont Foot before moving to RC Lens in the summer transfer window. At Lens, the Black Stars midfielder has played 19 matches.

"50 games. Step by step," he wrote with an accompanying video on Twitter.

This season, the ex-Clermont Foot player has missed only one game and that was through suspension.

Over the weekend, he played full throttle as the league-chasing RC Lens were held by Troyes on the road.

RC Lens are three points behind league leaders Paris Saint Germain halfway through the campaign.

