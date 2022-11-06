3
Abdul Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens beat Angers to keep pressure on PSG

Salis Midfielder The 22-year-old Abdul Samed Salis has been a key figure for Lens this season

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after RC Lens travelled to beat Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The freshly-invited Black Stars player played full throttle as The Blood and Golds defeated Angers 2-1 to reduce the gap between them and PSG to two points with the league leaders set to play on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Lens this season, having featured in all games as they continue their flying start to the campaign.

"Team of warriors. We continue our journey. Thank you to the supporters present," he wrote on Twitter.

Wesley Said gave Lens the lead after 21 minutes before Facundo Medina doubled the lead after the break.

Angers pulled one back late in the game through Miha Blazic.

The victory keeps Lens two points off Paris Saint Germain who will play Lorient on Sunday afternoon.

Salis has been named in the 55-man provisional squad of Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

