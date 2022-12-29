Abdul Samed Salis' value skyrockets after World Cup display

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis will cost interested clubs a fortune after his value went up following his display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder, who is currently on the books of RC Lens, is enjoying an outstanding season with both club and country.



Abdul Samed Salis' performances in Ligue 1 earned him an invite to the Black Stars team for the World Cup and he ended the tournament as one of Ghana's best players.



Before the World Cup, the 22-year-old was valued at 5 million Euros, the amount Lens paid to sign him from Clermont Foot.

However, according to transfermarkt, Salis is now valued at 10 million Euros, which is double his transfer figure.



Meanwhile, the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) price him at an amount of 15 million Euros.



The former Clermont Foot player has been a consistent player for Lens this season, playing in 15 matches as the Red and Golds sit just behind Paris Saint Germain on the Ligue 1 table.