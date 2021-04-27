Abdul Wahab Hanan scores full marks on S.C. Covilhã debut

Abdul Wahab Hanna

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanna impressed on his debut for S.C. Covilhã in their 2-2 stalemate at Mafra in the Portuguese Segunda Liga at the weekend.

The 22-year-old climbed off the bench to replace Jorge Vilela with 12 minutes left on the clock at the Estádio Municipal de Mafra.



The hugely talented Ghanaian gave a good account of himself as the two teams shared the spoils.



The midfielder was making his first league appearance since joining S.C. Covilhã.



He is expected to be key for the side after making his much-anticipated bow where he excelled with aplomb.

Coach Jose Bizaro is a huge admirer of the talented midfielder and will be crucial to the side's campaign this term.



Hannan previously played for Tema United before being loaned to Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities before making the switch to S.C. Covilhã.



The Ghanaian has been handed the number 15 shirt at the club.



He is represented by popular and credible football agency Bridge for Talents based in Portugal and Germany.