Abdul Wahab Hanan scores sumptuous goal in Bahraini Premier League

Abdul Wahab Hanan

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan was on target for his Al-Shabab Club when they held East Riffa Club at home in the Bahraini Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old scored a devastating goal as Al Shabbab drew 1-1 with league leaders at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa.



Hanan scored to put Al-Shabbab ahead in the game in the 23rd minute after his thunderous effort from distance beat goalkeeper Eyad Nasser.



East Riffa pulled parity a few minutes into the second half through Jordanian forward Fares Ghattasheh.

The former Tema United FC, New Edubiase United, Legon Cities FC, and Club Africain player has been crucial for Al-Shabbab since joining them.



Hanan moved to Bahrain in July this year after ending his spell at Portuguese club LGC Moncarapachense at the end of the 2022-23 season.