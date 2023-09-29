Abdulai Mukarama grabs debut goal for Hasaacas Ladies in Women's League Super Cup

Abdulai Mukarama

Abdulai Mukarama scored on her full debut for Hasaacas Ladies against Dreamz Ladies in the opening game of the 2023 Women’s Premier Super Cup.

The thrilling encounter between Hasaacas Ladies and Dreamz Ladies ended in a 1-1 draw.



Dreamz Ladies took the lead in the 23rd minute when Helena crossed near to the box for Ivy Owusu to slam home, giving them a 1-0 lead at the interval.



In the 47th minute, Abdulai Mukarama equalized with a header just after the break.



Sarah Abrafi of Dreamz Ladies sent a through pass to Precious Asante in the 80th minute, but her side footed shot sailed wide.



Both teams battled for the match-winner but failed to capitalize, as the game finished 1-1 in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

Abdulai Mukarama joined Hasaacas Ladies as a free agent after her stint with Spanish side Deportivo Alaves Femini expired.



Mukarama, 20, represented Ghana at both U17 and U20 level with 21 goals combined in her outstanding show even at the international stages.



