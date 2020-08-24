Sports News

Abdulai Slimba explains why he opted for Cheetah FC

Abdulai Slimba signs for Cheetah FC

Former Vipers defender Abdulai Slimba has opened up on why he joined Division Two side Cheetah despite numerous offers from Premier League teams.

Slimba has joined the Kasoa-based side on a three-year deal.



The 17-year-old defender was spotted by Cheetah FC during a friendly game between Vipers and Hearts of Oak at the Pedu park in Cape Coast.



Abdulai Slimba says he opted for Cheetah FC because of his dreams of playing in Europe.



“I decided to join Cheetah FC, though it’s a Division 2 club, because of the opportunities I believe are available for young players like me”.



“From afar, I have been monitoring Cheetah FC for a very long time and it has been my dream to join the club.

“We thank Allah Almighty for this day. I am enthused at how President Hay Yartey is managing the club and how he is working with the players.



“Christian Atsu was playing for a Division one club, Feyenoord and came down to a division two side, Cheetah FC and we all saw how his career turned out.



“For me, recently, as a young player, it is not about the level of the league you play but the level of opportunities available to you at a club while you develop your young career.



"All I can say for now is joining Cheetah FC is a dream come true and as a player, I will work tirelessly to accomplish my purpose of joining the club.”



Cheetah FC has the hallmark of securing European moves for Ghanaian players over the years with their biggest export been Christian Atsu who has played for FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and currently with Newcastle United.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.