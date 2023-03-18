Abebayor, Eboue, Comoe: The three foreign players who attended Atsu's funeral

The March 17, 2023 final funeral rites of Christian Atsu attracted people from all walks of life as the forecourt of the State House buzzed with activity.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice were in attendance along with a high-powered government delegation. Also in attendance was the former president John Dramani Mahama.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was led by its president Kurt Okraku who also led members of the association and a group of former Black Stars players.



GhanaWeb checks showed that a number of non-Ghanaian colleagues of the late Atsu were also in town for the event.



The most visible of them being Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, the former Togolese international.



Also in attendance was Emmanuel Eboue, former Arsenal and Ivorian international, who were both captured by GhanaWeb lenses at the event.

The Ghana News Agency also reported the presence of Katalin Comoe, an Ivorian international at the funeral.



Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and parts of Syria. He was declared missing till his remains were recovered on February 18.









Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, a Togolese football star, was part of the dignitaries who attended the funeral of Christian Atsu at the State House in Ghana. #GhanaNewsAgency #GNA #ChristianAtsu #Muntari #Wakaso #Ghanaians pic.twitter.com/H1vsjLWbRL — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) March 17, 2023