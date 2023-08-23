Abedi Pele, John Mensah and two other Ghanaian football stars who played for Olympique Lyon

Ghanaian players to have played for Lyon

French football powerhouse, Olympique Lyon has served as a platform for some of Ghana's finest football talents, including iconic figures Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, John Mensah and Elisha Owusu.

Although the year, 2017 marked the last time any Ghanaian player featured for Olympique Lyon, the club has once again gone back to capture the services of a sensational Ghanaian player, Ernest Nuamah.



The club completed the signing of Ernest Nuamah for a record fee of €30 million. The player who has been tipped as the next big star to emerge from Ghana is set to add to the number of Ghanaian football stars who passed through the club.



With the capture of Nuamah, GhanaWeb looks at the four Ghanaian players who have played for Lyon



Abedi Ayew Pele



The Ghanaian football maestro graced Lyon's colours during the early 1990s. His magical dribbles, creative passes, and clinical finishing earned him a special place in the hearts of fans. Pele's impact transcended Lyon as he became an iconic figure in African football. John Mensah

John Mensah



Known as the 'Rock of Gibraltar,' Mensah strengthened Lyon's defence with his resolute style. As a commanding centre-back, Mensah's tactical awareness and aerial prowess were invaluable during his tenure from 2008 to 2012. His leadership both on and off the pitch solidified his place among the club's great defenders.



Michael Essien



The ex-Chelsea player's career as a midfield dynamo began at Lyon as he brought his energy and versatility to the club. His ability to control the midfield, launch potent attacks, and make crucial tackles made him an indispensable asset. Essien's contributions played a pivotal role in Lyon's domestic and European successes during the early 2000s.



Essien was by far the longest-serving and successful Ghanaian player at Lyon as he won 4 titles which included the league and Trophée des Champions.

Elisha Owusu



The current Black Stars midfielder also came through the ranks of playing for Lyon. Owusu grew up playing for Lyon's youth side before deciding to seek a future elsewhere.



JNA/KPE