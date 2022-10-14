Abedi Pele, Mohammed Polo, Partey, Essien, others - CK Akonnor names his all-time Black Stars 11

A photo of Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Polo and CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has named his all-time Black Stars 11 players with an emphasis on those he saw and the ones he played with.

Born on March 12, 1974, in Ghana's capital, Accra, CK Akonnor captained the Black Stars after the exit of the legendary Abedi Pele during the 2000 African Cup of Nations.



CK Akonnor made his debut with the Black Stars in 1994, made 51 appearances, and scored 13 goals before hanging up his national team boots in 2001, a year after the AFCON that was co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.



Asked to name his all-time Black Stars 11 in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak coach stated that he will take out the 1960s and 1950s generation.



Opting for a 4-4-2 formation, CK Akonnor chose Richard Kingston as his goalkeeper ahead of Mohammed Odoom and Abukari Damba.



He selected Frank Amankwah as his right-back, Isaack Asare ahead of Kwasi Appiah for the left-back position, and Samuel Osei Kuffour and Frimpong Manso were CK Akonnor's two choices for center-backs.



He named Michael Essien and Thomas Partey as his base midfielders, while Mohammed Polo and Abedi Pele were his right and left-wingers.

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, and third highest scorer Anthony Yeboah as his two attackers.



Below is CK Akonnor's all-time Black Stars 11:



Richard Kingston, Frank Amankwah, Isaac Asare, Frimpong Manso, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Thomas Partey, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Anthony Yeboah.



