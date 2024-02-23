Abedi Pele, Muntari and 3 Ghanaian football stars who will make great careers as politicians

Abedi Pele and Sulley Muntari

Asamoah Gyan's official entry into the political space is expected to spur an influx of notable football and sporting stars into politics.

Gyan put years of speculations about his affiliations with the New Patriotic Party )NPP) to bed when he agreed to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's bid for president in the 2024 elections as a member of the committee drafting the flagbearer's manifesto.



The arrival of the legendary striker marks a major milestone in Ghana's political and sporting history, as it is the first time an A-listed footballer has officially joined one of the two major political parties in the country.



So far, Asamoah Gyan has received goodwill from the sporting industry, with people expecting him to bring his rich experience to bear and help transform the country's sports if Bawumia wins the 2024 elections.



GhanaWeb shines the light on five football stars who have shown signs of building successful political careers if given the opportunity.



TWI NEWS



Abedi Ayew Pele

He is an iconic African footballer whose achievement extends beyond just the sports. Abedi is loved and admired by Ghanaians and Africans who bore witness to the great things he did during his career.



His contributions to the country's sports in an administrative capacity are incredible. Abedi Pele, it is believed, was instrumental in breaking some diplomatic and sporting walls to help Ghana secure the rights for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



The charisma and aura around him make him a rough diamond, which, if polished, could see him write history as Oppong Weah did in Liberia.



Stephen Appiah



A key reason for the success of the Black Stars teams from 2005 to 2010 is the able leadership provided by Stephen Appiah.



Under Stephen Appiah, issues of captaincy and unfair treatment of local players and others existed no more as he showed exemplary leadership to quench such flames.

During his time as captain, Appiah showed patriotism and dedication by sometimes going to the extreme of paying for plane tickets for players selected by the country.



Appiah carries an aura, charisma and respect that endear him to almost every Ghanaian. He has strong connections to the country, particularly in Chorkor, and a bit of political grooming would greatly enhance his prospects.



His charity works abound, evidenced in his recent donation to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.



Yusif Chibsah



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder might not have attained the same heights as the Appiahs and Gyans of this world, but he is well respected in the football and sporting industry for his intelligence.



Chibsah's biggest tool is his brain and commitment to the welfare of footballers, which has made him build an empire of football agency with many Ghanaian footballers trusting him to manage their lives off the football field.

Chibsah was one of the brains behind the success of the Professional Football Association of Ghana and someone who could be a great source of information for reshaping Ghana's football and sports.



Sulley Muntari



A disciplinarian, kind-hearted and a fighter for the less privileged and oppressed. These are the qualities that anyone who has crossed paths with Muntari will mention if you ask him or her to describe the former Inter Milan man.



Muntari is known to be one of those senior players who always looked out for the interest of young and local players who were invited to the Black Stars.



He has a reputation for undertaking various charity projects and helping out people. He might be a controversial figure, but he has qualities that can make him a standout politician.



Tony Baffoe

The former Ghana defender is one of few football stars who has distinguished himself greatly in the football and diplomatic space since retirement.



He rose to the level of Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football and oversaw some major improvements at CAF.



He is well-respected for his intelligence and contribution to major reforms. Tony Baffoe is one figure who could help bring up policies and interventions that will turn around the fortunes of Ghana sports.



He is largely credited for the success of PFAG.