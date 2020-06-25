Sports News

Abedi Pele: One of the best foreigners to grace football in the UAE

A number of African stars had spells in the United Arab Emirates but the ones that stood out are George Weah, Abou Trika and Abedi Pele.

Pele started his career at Real Tamale United in 1978 and a failed experience with the Swiss Zurich led him to agree to play in the Qatari Dam in 1983.



But he soon returned to his country the following year, then the difference in his career came, playing in French French Niort In 1986, from Mulhouse to 1987, Marseille the same year, and a night before returning to Marseille.

Pele then move to Lyon and then Turin, Italy and played for 1860 Munich. He finally made his way to the Emirates Club Al Ain in 1998.



His fame preceded him and he actually contributed to the victory of Al Ain in the first division championship season (1999-2000), and the Emirates Cup championship season (1998-1999), and he retired permanently in 2000.

