Abedi Pele hails Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad

Ex-Ghana captain Abedi Pele has described the Black Stars 2010 FIFA World Cup squad as an amazing team.

In 2010, a team made up of young and experienced players nearly made history in South Africa at the global Mundial.



The Black Stars were close to becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but for a painful defeat to Uruguay at the quarterfinals.



A late penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan denied Ghana a place in the last four after losing out on the shootouts following a 1-1 stalemate after extra time.



Pele, a celebrated footballer in Africa having won the continent’s footballer of the year award on three occasions has hailed the squad paraded by Serbian Coach Milovan Rajevac.

“There are certain little things we didn’t do which also caused our downfall. But I don’t even look at it that way, I am looking at the beginning of the World Cup, Ghana’s matches to the top and when we were eliminated and it was just an amazing team,” the Olympique Marseille legend spoke to GTV Sports plus.



“The people following the team, management, everybody was focused and you could see that determination in their eyes, thus the players and the Management.”



Ghana was only making a second appearance at the World Cup having participated in the previous edition in Germany.

