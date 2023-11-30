Abedi Pele hails Togbe Afede

African football icon, Abedi Ayew Pele

African football icon, Abedi Ayew Pele has waxed lyrical about the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XVI for the transformative impact he has had on the club.

Abedi Pele is a massive fan of Togbe Afede and has gone public with his admiration for the Hearts of Oak chief over the huge investment he has made into the club.



Abedi Pele was with his Nania FC team when travelled to Pobiman to take on Hearts of Oak in an MTN FA Cup match and he was astounded by the developmental projects executed by Togbe Afede.



The Nania FC owner reckons Togbe Afede ought to be praised for pumping money into a venture that has little returns.



“He has done a great job. We don’t have money in our game but if he has invested his own money to help the upcoming players, I will always congratulate him because nobody wants to spend his own money on the game today. Nobody wants to do it, so if you see someone who is doing please applaud that person” he said.



Nania FC defeated Accra Hearts of Oak via penalties at the Pobiman Sports Centre on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Hearts who per reports were the better side for the duration of the game, lost out 4-2 via penalties to Abedi Pele’s team.



After the game, aggrieved fans of the club, booed and jeered the players, slamming them for not giving off their best.



The defeat added up to Hearts of Oak's poor form this season. They currently sit 7th on the table with 16 points from 12 games.







