Abedi Pele is the only Ghanaian player who comes close to Maradona – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award 3 times

Ace Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has identified Abedi Ayew Pele as the only Ghanaian footballer whose craft comes close to the great Maradona.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Kwaku Yeboah said that like Maradona, Abedi Ayew had a quick-feet and was able to dribble past his markers with ease.



He remarked that Abedi was unlucky not have won the 1992 Ballon d’OR.



“Abedi is the Ghanaian player that comes close to Maradona. It’s unfortunate Abedi couldn’t win the world best player award. He should have won it in 1992 but because of the rules, he couldn’t. He won the Champions League with Olympic Marseille and also finished second at the 1992 AFCON so he could have won it”.



“I remember in 1993 when they changed the rules and allowed players from other continents to contest, Weah won it so Abedi could have won it in 1992. Abedi was a great player”, he told GhanaWeb.



The Normalization Committee spokesperson said that the death of Maradona is a great loss to the football world.

“It is a big loss to football. Maradona should have lived for a long time because he was a role model for a lot of up and coming footballers. I think he should have lived for a long time but God knows best”, he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah also said that while his off the field life cannot be replicated by young footballers, there are a lot of lessons people can pick from his performance on the field.



He believes that Maradona showed enough skill and leadership to deserve the description of Great Of All Time (GOAT).



Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Argentina after suffering a heart attack.



The 1986 World Cup winner died age 60. Argentina’s president has declared three days of national mourning for the legendary player.