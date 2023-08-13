Abedi Pele lauds Jordan Ayew's performance against Sheffield United

Jordan provided an assist for the only goal in the match

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele couldn't hide his pride as he watched his son, Jordan Ayew, shine on the field during Crystal Palace's thrilling encounter against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Ayew who came alive in the latter part of last season was named in the starting XI for Palace.



After a goalless first half, Palace returned to the second part of the game stronger and finally broke the deadlock.



Odsonne Édouard scored in the 49th minute as Roy Hodgson's side secured all three points. Lerma pushed forward and found Ayew in space to his right. He bursts past Osborn before whipping a brilliant ball into the centre of the box, and Edouard popped up to tap in the opening goal.

Abedi Ayew Pele who was clearly happy with his son's performance took to his official twitter page to tweet: "Fireworks"



Jordan Ayew who played the entire 90 minutes had 70 touches and recorded 77.5% passing accuracy.



Ayew, 29, will hope to keep his fine start intact and hope for a win when Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park in the Week 2 of the Premier League on Monday, August 21.