Abednego Tetteh clinches NASCO Player of the Month award for June

Abednego Tetteh Bibiani .jfif Bibiani Gold Stars' Abednego Tetteh

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars' Abednego Tetteh, the top goal scorer of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, has been honored with the prestigious NASCO Player of the Month award for May/June.

Tetteh's exceptional performances throughout the period earned him the recognition, surpassing stiff competition from three other outstanding players.

The four-man shortlist for the NASCO Player of the Month award included Samuel Ofori from Nsoatreman FC, Jonathan Sowah representing Medeama SC, and Ali Huzaif from Dreams FC.

Abednego Tetteh's remarkable achievements in May/June placed him at the forefront, making him the standout candidate for the coveted award.

The former Hearts of Oak forward's awe-inspiring performance included netting an impressive total of seven goals and earning two NASCO Player of the Match awards.

As the recipient of the NASCO Player of the Month award, Abednego Tetteh will be rewarded with a state-of-the-art 43-inch NASCO Television set courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, the partners for this prestigious recognition.

