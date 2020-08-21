Sports News

Abednego Tetteh cries about the absence of football amid coronavirus

Hearts of Oak player, Abednego Tetteh

Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh, has described life without football as hell and has therefore called for an immediate return of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2019/2020 football season was truncated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that wrecked the world.



The former Okwahu United forward hopes of making his Hearts of Oak debut after joining in the second round of the transfer window took a nose dive following the cancellation of the GPL season.



In an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM, he shared that he is clearly feeling the heat with the absence of football and is of the view life without football is hell.

“Life without football is hell. I have been training and I will say the situation has affected me much. I know it has affected the other players. I know people are expecting so much from me. I wish I score a goal in every game, I will play for Hearts, but it will be needless if that doesn't help the team to win the league.”



“I will urge the supporters to rally behind the players left in the team. I know we would have won the league if it had been completed. I lost much weight compared to when I arrived. I have been checking my weight regularly and am much concerned about my diet too. So I will say that I have not gained weight,” he added.

