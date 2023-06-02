Abednego Tetteh is not Black Stars standard - Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has opined that Ghana Premier League (GPL) leading top scorer, Abednego Tetteh has not reached the level required to play for the Black Stars.

Tagoe argued that the Bibiani Gold Stars striker has a lot to learn and needs to replicate this form next season in order to merit a call-up.



According to the former Hearts of Oak forward, no player in the GPL is at the level necessary for a Black Stars call-up.



"If you look at the local league, we know they are doing very well, but to be honest, they are not Black Stars level yet. Normally, when you win the goal king (in GPL) you should be part of the call-ups, but I'm not surprised that he(Abednego Tetteh) is not part. Because he has a lot to learn. He is not at that level yet...He has done well but he needs another season to prove his consistency. It all depends on him, but I don't think there was a mistake that no local player was called," he said on Angel TV.



Prince Tagoe's statement is in contrast to some Ghanaian football enthusiasts' concern about no local player making the recent Black Stars call-up.

The Bibiani Gold Stars striker has scored more goals than each of the strikers named in Chris Hughton's list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



Watch the interview below







EE/KPE