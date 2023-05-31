0
Abednego Tetteh ready to join Asante Kotoko

Abed.png Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh, has said he is open to a move to Asante Kotoko.

The former Al Hilal Omdurman forward said he is willing to play for Kotoko if the Reds present an enticing offer.

“I am ready to play for Kotoko if they come with a good offer’, he told Original FM in an interview.

Abednego Tetteh is currently leading the Ghana Premier League top scorer chart with 16 goals.

The former Hearts of Oak striker is on the list of several clubs due to his form. However, he has ruled out a possible return to Hearts.

“I nearly quit football due to what I went through during my time with Accra Hearts of Oak,” the former Al-Hilal Omdurman striker told Original FM.

“It will be very difficult for me to return to Accra Hearts of Oak,” he added.

Abednego Tetteh joined Hearts of Oak in January 2020, signing a three-year deal after his spell in Sudan.

After just five appearances, he terminated his contract at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

