Abednego Tetteh ruled out of Aduana Stars clash despite testing negative for coronavirus

Abednego Tetteh, Hearts of Oak player

Hearts of Oak forward Abednego Tetteh will miss the team's league opener against Aduana Stars on Saturday despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

The former Bechem United striker was among three Hearts of Oak players to have tested positive for COVID-19 which was announced by the club.



The three players were isolated and after the second round of testing, Abednego Tetteh indicated his result came out negative.



According to him, he has been advised by the doctor to isolate and undergo another test on Friday to be certain of his COVID-19 status thus ruling him out of the game on Saturday.



“I am not in camp because I was told I had contracted COVID-19. Myself, Nurudeen and Opoku”, he told Happy FM.

“After I was told I had contracted the COVID-19, I went to see my doctor and after checks, it showed that I wasn’t having the COVID-19.



“The doctor told me to isolate for one week to be sure that I don’t have the virus. I will undertake another test on Friday”.



“But unfortunately I will not be available for Aduana Stars' match because of my one-week isolation.”, he added.





????| Covid-19 Update

Three people out of the team that went for corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon.



????????????#AHOSC — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 7, 2020