Abednego Tetteh to join Bibiani Goldstars after parting ways with King Faisal

Abednego Tetteh4 Abednego Tetteh

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Striker Abednego Tetteh is expected to join Bibiani Goldstars in the ongoing transfer window after parting ways with King Faisal.

The former Hearts of Oak forward reportedly ended his stay with King Faisal due to the striker's strained relationship with the technical team.

Tetteh is said to have had a falling out with the technical team led by Jimmy Cobblah.

He joined King Faisal on a free transfer before the start of the season but was unable to hit the ground running.

According to reports in the media, Bibiani Goldstars have begun talks with the former Okwahu United star in a bid to secure his services.

The forward could sign a one-year deal with Bibiani Goldstars.

He has made 10 appearances in four months for King Faisal before his exit.

