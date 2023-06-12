0
Abednego Tetteh wins 2022/23 Ghana Premier League golden boot

Abednego Tetteh Bibiani .jfif Abednego Tetteh

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In a stunning display of goal-scoring prowess, Abednego Tetteh emerged as the undisputed sharpshooter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, claiming the coveted golden boot title.

With an unstoppable barrage of goals, Tetteh left spectators and opponents alike in awe as he propelled his team to glory and etched his name in Ghanaian football history.

The 32-year-old showed off his scoring prowess despite joining Gold Stars later in the season, netting 16 goals in 19 games, with his first two coming while playing for King Faisal earlier in the season.

Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United and Sampson Eduku of Tamale City, who scored 15 and 14 goals, respectively, put pressure on the former Hearts of Oak till the end of the season.

Tetteh's individual accomplishments are nevertheless outstanding despite the fact that his goal total is less than that of the previous season's champion, Yaw Annor, who tied the 22-goal record set by Ishmael Addo, as well as former Kotoko striker Frank Mbella, who scored 21 goals.

Tetteh's goals helped Bibiani Gold Stars to place 5th on the league table with 49 points.

