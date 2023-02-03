Abeiku Santana-Despite handshake: Randy Abbey slams trolls of Abeiku Santana

Osei Kwame Despite skips Abeiku Santana's handout for a handshake

Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council, has lashed out at some Ghanaians for teasing Abeiku Santana after he appeared to be snubbed by Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, during a birthday party.

Abeiku Santana has been trending after a viral video showed Despite unintentionally skipping Santana's handout for a handshake.



Some further accused the broadcaster of being an "overworked" hypeman at the business mogul's party on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



Reacting to the trolls and addressing the viral video, Randy Abbey defended his fellow broadcaster, stating that some Ghanaians are so idle, hence the focus on worthless things.



"Some of you you are too idle. You have too much time for, pardon me, rubbish. First of all, Abeiku Santa works in his company. He knows him, I know they are close. In the video I watched, you'd realise that when he got out...because he's wearing sunglasses you won't see but look at his gaze. So, he is looking at Ernest Ofori. So you see that he is focused on Ernest. So he didn't even see that Abieku has stretched his hand for a handshake. So this is an issue? Is it the function of the difficulty in the economy or what?" he said on his show, Good Morning Ghana.

Santana, who is an employee of Despite, later posted a video of him shaking Despite while wishing his boss well with the caption: "if a child washes his hands, he can eat with Kings."



Osei Kwame Despite is the leader of a fitness club dubbed the "East Legon Executive Club," which includes former Black Stars player and current Black Stars management committee member, Samuel Osei Kufour.





if a child washes his hands he can eat with Kings ???? pic.twitter.com/NNFIWAgKbk — AbeikuSantana (@AbeikuSantana) February 2, 2023

EE/BOG