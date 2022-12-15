Abiba Azu reveals FIFA sponsored her trip to Qatar

Abiba Azu has worked with Mohammed Salisu, Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu

Abiba Azu, the hairstylist of the Black Stars, and some international football stars like Germany's Serge Gnabry has revealed that her trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was sponsored by FIFA and not the Ghana Football Association.

The hairstylist has been with the Black Stars for the past few years but became a subject of interest to the public after the deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel, made bad luck allegations against her.



Joseph Langabel, who went viral in several videos claiming that the globally recognized football hairstylist brought bad luck to the Black Stars, denied the claims in tears minutes after Ghana was eliminated from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He also claimed that the GFA, which has been sponsoring her trips and giving her access to the team, should put a stop to it if they want the Black Stars to be successful.



"FIFA sponsored my trip to Qatar for the World Cup," Abiba Azu said when asked about how he secured the funding in an interview with GH One TV.



"If you don't have accreditation, there is no way that you can enter the team hotel. And it's not like I was always in the Black Stars team hotel, I only go there when the players call that they need to make their hair."

Meanwhile, Joseph Langabel has offered a regretful apology to Abiba Azu and the Black Stars players for the claims he made.



He stated that, unlike previous tournaments where he was in the team’s camp, this time around he was based in a different hotel and was unaware of the happenings in the team’s camp.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



