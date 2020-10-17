Abraham Frimpong names Essien & Silva as his role models

Ghanaian player, Abraham Frimpong

Ghanaian centre-back Abraham Frimpong has named Michael Essien and Thiago Silva as his role models.

Frimpong has been been putting himself in shape for this season's UEFA Champions League.



The guardsman is hoping to leave his mark on the competition when he comes up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Lionel Messi's Barcelona in Group G.



The Ghanaian was asked about the players that inspired his football career and he named compatriot Micheal Essien and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva during an interview with Büntet?.com.



"Yes, Michael Essien, Frimpong said.

He was quizzed if he wanted to be like the former Chelsea ace but Frimpong answered that it's Thiago Silva who caught his attention as they are both play the same position.



"No, I just liked your game. I wanted to be Thiago Silva since I first saw him play in Italy."



The 27-year-old was asked about his biggest attribute, he said: The one-on-one game isn’t that easy to take the ball with me."