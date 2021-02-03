Abraham Frimpong pens goodbye message to Ferencvarosi after completing Al Ain moves

Abraham Akwasi Frimpong joins the Mauve and White lads on a three-year deal from Ferencvaros

Ghanaian defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong has penned a heartwarming goodbye message to Hungarian champions Ferencvarosi after moving to Saudi club Al Ain.

Frimpong joins the Mauve and White lads on a three-year deal from Ferencvaros.



“Words cannot express my gratitude to my family Ferencvarosi for the amazing moments and experiences over the past few years,” he wrote in Social Media.



"To the management, the staff both on the pitch and off the pitch, to my teammates and not forgetting the wonderful support from the fans, I have learnt, grown and accomplished so many wonderful memories with you all and I will always and forever hold you in my heart,” he added.

The 27-year-old is reported to have moved to the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in a deal worth $1 million.



He made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions and scored one goal before his departure from the club this term.