Absence of VAR causes huge damage to Hearts of Oak in Olympics clash

Isaac Mensah's thunderbolt strike hit the bar before entering the net

Accra Hearts of Oak became a victim of a referee oversight as their perfect goal was not misjudged in their Matchday 28 clash with the Olympics.

The Phobians were denied a goal due to the inability of the referee to have a second look, becoming a major talking point after the game.



Hearts drew 1-1 with the Dade Boys, but that was after Isaac Mensah's thunderbolt goal had been denied in the 22nd minutes.



He fired a thunderbolt which first hit the bar after which the total circumference of the ball crossed the line of the post.



However centre referee Rustum Gameli Sornogbe did not award such a goal as he could not get enough support from his linesmen.



The video assistant referee (VAR) is yet to be implemented in the country but it was obvious Rustum needed one on Sunday evening's cagey encounter.

It was a goal that could have made a huge difference in the first half.



But the Phobians in the second half had their efforts paid off As Emmanuel Nettey shot them into the lead with a spectacular strike.



A corner kick from Salifu saw Goalkeeper Asare rushing to punch the ball back to play for rushing Nettey to hit a rebound the ball straight into the top left corner.



But the Phobians jubilation was short-lived Raddy Ovouka who was at the advantageous position gave the ball away after he had cleverly won it.



The marker subsequently crossed the ball into the 18-yard box and Maxwell Abbey who was at the right position headed home for the landlords on the 71st minute.

It became regrettable for the Phobians as profligacy in front of goal added up to their errors of the referees on the day.



It was the first time in six league matches that Phobians conceded as that subsequently deny them a win.



A superior goal advantage puts the Phobians on top with 50 points, same with archrivals Asante Kotoko.