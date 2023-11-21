Absence of local players affecting Black Stars performance - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has pointed out the absence of local players in the national team as a contributing factor to their recent poor performance.

He emphasized that the commitment displayed by local-based players on the field is notable whenever they are given the opportunity. However, he expressed disappointment in the performance of their foreign-based counterparts, stating that they often fail to exhibit the same level of dedication.



Reflecting on the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Madagascar last Friday, the seasoned football administrator criticized the team's subpar performance against a supposedly weaker opponent. He expected a more convincing victory and noted that instead of playing as a cohesive unit, the players seemed more focused on showboating.



In a report by sportsworldghana.com, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe characterized the narrow victory against Madagascar as a close call that should not be celebrated. He suggested that the coaches should turn their attention to local players, considering them as potential saviours for the team's declining fortunes.



"It is about time the coach takes a look at the local players because some of the goals they could not score, our local players can score. The more they involve our local players, the better the competition and a better team we'll have," he asserted.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe recommended forming a local Black Stars team, emphasizing that a significant portion of the Madagascar team comprised local players. He proposed incorporating a few more skilled foreign players to complement the local talents but stressed that the core of the team should be built around local players.



”I’m told about 2/3rd of the Madagascar team are local players so we should form a local Black Stars so that a few foreign ones who are more skilful will be added to gel with them but the core of the team must be local players,” he added.



