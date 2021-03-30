Abubakari Damba questions Ghana's talent development plan

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abubakari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abubakari Damba suggests Ghana is not producing players with enough quality to play for the Black Stars.

Previously, the nation was celebrated as a hub of talent development.



In recent years, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Partey, and others have all made the transition to the senior team successfully.



In an interview, the former goalkeeper stated that Ghana should plan our priorities if we want to stay relevant on the continent.

"The transition is not as before. It is one thing having the talent, it is another developing the talent. Are we developing the talent enough so far as the transition is concerned?" he quizzed.



"The game has evolved so competitively that you have to do the right thing and that is what we have not yet done well.



"We keep talking about winning the AFCON but are we doing what our competitors are doing? We must set our priorities if we want to remain relevant," he ended.