Abubakari Damba supports Rahman, Lomotey call-ups

Abubakari Damba, Ex-Black Stars player

Ex-Black Stars player Abubakari Damba has defended Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwabena Akonnor’s decision to call up Abdul Baba Rahman and Emmanuel Lomotey for Ghana’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sudan this month.

Baba Rahman who is a Chelsea left-back returns after a long injury layoff during his loan spell at Spanish Segunda side RCD Mallorca with Emmanuel Lomotey also making strides for Amiens in the French Ligue 1.



Nonetheless, critics insist C.K Akonnor invited the duo, due to his loyalty to his ex-club, Dreams FC, where Rahman and Lomotey once played for.



Speaking to Class Sports, Abukari Damba disagreed with Akonnor's critics.



“Well, I must say whether we like it or not every individual is going to be attached one way or the other with teams and for that matter with players.



“I don’t think with C. K’s professionalism and his personality will bow to such situations because he knows his job is always on the line.



“Yes, inasmuch as C.K had stints with premier league side Dreams FC, he will not and I repeat he will not allow himself to be ridiculed so far as getting his job on the line is concerned,” Damba said.

The Black Stars will be hoping to get all six points against the Falcons of Jediane with both Baba Rahman and Emmanuel Lomotey looking to get in the long term plans of Akunnor.



“With Dreams FC, he had a relationship with Emmanuel Lomotey, he was part of the setup and of course Lomotey is a great player for that matter, still up and coming.



“He gave him the opportunity and maybe he wants to see him more.



“So, I don’t think it is out of proportion if he is given the opportunity one more time,” Damba added.



Ghana will be playing Sudan in the first leg of the Afcon Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on 12th November and the return leg five days later in Khartoum, Sudan.