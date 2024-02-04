Abukari Damba appointed as Karela United interim coach

Abukari Damba

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have appointed Abukari Damba as their new head coach on an interim basis, according to reports in the local media.

This was necessitated by the resignation of head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko after a difficult first half of the season.



Abukari Damba, a former Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper and now a coach, has been tasked to oversee the technical side of the Pride and Passion lads until a new coach is appointed.



After finding it hard to grind out results in the first half of the season, Karela United are sitting 17th inside the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League.

They have gathered just 17 points from 17 games played in the first round and are one point from safety.



Karela United are preparing in earnest for the second round of the Ghana Premier League where they will first play against Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on February 25.