Accept Gyan’s choice – Ghanaians told

Annoh Dompreh and Asamoah Gyan

Majority Chief Whip, Annoh Dompreh is of the view that the choice of Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan needs to be respected.

According to him, the football legend should not be attacked just because he chose one of the two prominent political parties in the country.



Annoh Dompreh used the opportunity to welcome Asamoah Gyan home.



“Leave Asamoah Gyan alone & respect his noble choice… Welcome home, legend.”

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan chairs the Youth and Sports sub-committee of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia manifesto committee.



He is expected to come up with ideas to help develop the sector and make it more viable for the people of Ghana.



This responsibility has been a challenge for those within the National Democratic Congress who are trying their best to dent the image of the former footballer.