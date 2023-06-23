6
Accept the $200 million offer from Saudi Arabia - Ghanaians to Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey 567989 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Fri, 23 Jun 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media have advised Thomas Partey to agree to a reported $200 million offer from three Saudi Arabian clubs.

Many argue that the player has passed his prime and thus has to get the opportunity of becoming a millionaire.

The reaction comes after former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Saanie Daara, broke the news that the midfielder would earn the aforementioned amount over two years if he agrees to a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Saanie, in his tweet, confirmed that the three clubs interested in Partey include, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej.

"EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been offered $200 million in wages by a club in Saudi Arabia.

Partey will earn an annual, tax-free salary of $100 million if he signs the two-year deal. The Saudi clubs keen on Partey are Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus, who have offered a three-year contract.

Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, has two years left in his current contract.

