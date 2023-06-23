Accept the $200 million offer from Saudi Arabia - Ghanaians to Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Some Ghanaians on social media have advised Thomas Partey to agree to a reported $200 million offer from three Saudi Arabian clubs.

Many argue that the player has passed his prime and thus has to get the opportunity of becoming a millionaire.



The reaction comes after former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Saanie Daara, broke the news that the midfielder would earn the aforementioned amount over two years if he agrees to a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.



Saanie, in his tweet, confirmed that the three clubs interested in Partey include, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej.



"EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been offered $200 million in wages by a club in Saudi Arabia.



Partey will earn an annual, tax-free salary of $100 million if he signs the two-year deal. The Saudi clubs keen on Partey are Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej," he wrote.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus, who have offered a three-year contract.

Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, has two years left in his current contract.



Thomas Partey has a huge chance of becoming a billionaire in this country with the Saudi Arabian offer.



Thomas, please take it and don't go to Juve.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/hPd4xpuSOm — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) June 23, 2023

If Thomas Partey no go take this $200m for 2 years Saudi deal, they wey I no go find am then lash am erhh. ???? Ade3n a, Juventud also wants me tsw — Kasoa Legend???????????????????? (@NoMistake_) June 23, 2023

Please somebody tell partey thay, I’m buying his ticket, he should go there today and wait for the contract. https://t.co/78ttbOCWT9 — AMG Dennis Haatso ???? ❼ (@denis_mensah1) June 23, 2023

Partey paa this news I won't let it trend, I will just sign without thinking twice — Juicy King (@Juicyking23) June 23, 2023

People saying Thomas Partey shouldn’t go to Saudi, if he is your brother will you tell him not to go? https://t.co/R1uq9ymHMi — Ovuie_jnr (@wuuhuuu1) June 23, 2023

Partey started earning 10 million pounds a year and his taste switched from bankye ne bor)de3 girls to Morocco baddies



100 million a year salary? Bro will open an Arab brothel with bitches whose duna will Scream allah is great and i am here for it — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) June 23, 2023

Partey start packing, go for that money wai — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) June 23, 2023

100 Million without taxes per year for Partey ??? What’s he waiting for Ei



It’s better to go to Saudi and get paid this huge than joining Juventus tbh



Juventus is not stable at the moment and they ruin talents !! ????????‍♂️ — Daebreak (@Daebreak01) June 23, 2023

If it’s true the Saudi teams are offering Thomas Partey $200m for 2 years, I’ll personally go to England and help him pack his bags. He should leave fast and get the money — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) June 23, 2023

Saudi offering Partey 200M in wages? He should start packing already and leave that small london club — Essel (@Esselguy) June 23, 2023

Saudi Arabian clubs want to sign Partey and his wages will be $200M over two years contract?

If it’s true and he doesn’t go then I’ll say his house people are very strong

$1M saaa 200 Ei — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) June 23, 2023

I’m hearing Thomas Partey has been offered a deal in Saudi Arabia worth 100 million a year without taxes. Generational wealth for the Ashaiman boy pic.twitter.com/2J6CjsaS4A — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) June 23, 2023

