Access Bank fuels the passion of Ghanaians renews title sponsorship with GFA for the division one league

Olumide OlatunjI, Matilda Asante Asiedu and Jamil Maraby, Director of Marketing at GFA in a pose

Source: Access Bank

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lauded Access Bank for its commitment and contribution towards growing fresh football talents for the country. This came on the back of the Bank’s pledge to extend its sponsorship as the official Bank partner for GFA and title sponsor of the Division One Football League (DOL) for another year.

The Division One League is the breeding ground for key football talents for the National Teams, Premier League and International Footballing Community.



During a courtesy call by the Director of Marketing of the GFA Jamil Maraby, the MD of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, disclosed the Bank’s commitment to extend the sponsorship for another year. He said, advancing football, the nation’s heartbeat, is in line with the Bank’s strategic intent of building sustainable communities.



“We continue to invest in football and particularly the DOL because that is the pipeline for developing talents. Our goal is to see these talents evolve into national and international footballers who will in turn give back to impact their communities”, he explained.



In her remarks, the Group Head Retail Banking, Matilda Asante-Asiedu touched on the Bank’s commitment to offer superior value to the GFA ecosystem. “As a Bank, we are positioned to offer superior banking services to the entire GFA ecosystem.



As a partner of the GFA we are interested in the total administration of football from player welfare, through to facilities and financing for the administration of the game.



Our solutions cut across Private Banking and lifestyle packages, reliable digital platforms and a raft of lending proposition for management & staff of GFA, players and the entire football value chain in Ghana.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, the Director of Marketing at the Ghana Football Association Jamil Maraby said Access Bank’s support impacted the quality of play and enthusiasm in the just ended DOL which saw Bofoakwa Tano FC, Nation’s FC and Kpando Hearts of Lions teams graduate to the Premier League.



He was confident that a renewal of the contract for another one year, will energize the football fraternity and help bring back the love for Ghana football.



“Thanks to the continued financial investments by Access Bank Ghana, we expect to see an uplift in facilities and development of football in Ghana.”



Access Bank remains committed to growing a sustainable business brand that impacts its communities of operation in eighteen countries across the continents of Africa, Europe and Asia where it has presence.



The Bank has over the years invested in community development with emphasis on sports, creative arts, health, and wellbeing sectors. Through its digital first approach, the Bank has developed a deep understanding of customers’ needs, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial inclusion.



