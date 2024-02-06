Accra 2023 LOC calls on Ga Mantse

The 2023 African Games would officially commence on March 18

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 Africa Games on Monday called on the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The visit was to commiserate with him over the death of his father the late Dr. Ebenezer Tackie and also brief him on preparations made so far for the 2023 Africa Games.



Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the LOC on behalf of the team expressed condolences to the Ga King for the loss of his father.



He noted that, all the facilities for the hosting of the African Games were ready and that Ghana would be ready to host the rest of the continent between March 8-23, 2023.



According to Dr. Ofosu Asare, Ghana now had modern athletics tracks at the University of Ghana Stadium, Aquatic Center at the Borteyman Sports Complex, tennis courts, among many other sporting facilities.



He said the new facilities puts Ghana in the right position to host other international sporting event after the African Games.



Dr. Ofosu Asare announced that, plans were in place to for the launching of the 30-days before the games and the Ga Mantse would be invited to grace the occasion.

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II commended the LOC for putting in place the needed facilities for the hosting of the games in Accra.



He said the various sporting facilities spread across the capital would reduce social vices among the youth as they would be kept busy by engaging in sporting activities.



His Royal Majesty noted that he had initiated talks with some international outfits his team was excited to build a modern sports complex in Accra.



He assured the LOC of his support for the hosting of the games and urged them to ensure that, international athletes and officials were brought to his palace for blessings.



The 2023 African Games would officially commence on March 18, and end on March 23, 2024, with the opening ceremony fixed for the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.