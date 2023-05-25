Accra Basketball League: Police Service fall as Spintex Knights march on to second on league table

Spintex Knights have won all seven games

Another game, another emphatic victory for the Spintex Knight who are showing no signs of dropping off from the high standards they have set in this season’s Accra Basketball League.

Riding high on confidence following their hard-fought victory over defending champions and favorites, Braves, The Knights brushed aside the Ghana Police basketball team with an impressive 71-45 score at the Prisons Court in Accra on May 25, 2023.



The Knights made known their intentions right from the onset with a staggering 26-6 lead in the first quarter.



Aided by the outstanding performance of captain Elvis Pobi Siaw who stole the Knights with his swashbuckling basketball skills and three-pointers, the Knights ended the second quarter with a 40-18 scoreline.



The lopsidedness of the game continued in the third and final quarter with the Knights winning both 55-27 and 71-45 respectively.



The victory has now seen the Spintex Knights jump to second place on the Accra Basketball League Men's Division 1 league log with two games in hand.

Reacting to the seventh consecutive victory by his side, assistant coach, Elinam Justice disclosed that the ultimate aim of his side is to grab the first spot on the table and dominate the competition.



He explained that despite the resounding victory, there are still aspects of their play that need to be finetuned and that the coach will work assiduously with the players to address those gaps ahead of their next game.



Coach Elinam singled Elvis Pobi Siaw out for praise but was also quick to commend the entire team for their efforts in the game.



KPE