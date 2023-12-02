Accra Basketball League: Reformers bow to 'mighty' Knights in play-offs

The Reformers were thumped by the Knights

The Spintex Knights sent a powerful message to the other teams in the play-offs of the Men’s Division 1 of the Accra Basketball League with an emphatic 82-7 win over the Reformers.

In their opening match of the playoffs, the Knights displayed how much work they did on their shooting in the off-season period with a number of awe-inspiring three-point baskets.



The Knights wasted no time establishing their dominance and control over the Reformers, opening a 13-point gap between them and the Reformers who scored just 3 in the first quarter.



The trend continued with the Knights opening the gap further with 35-11, and 63-22 leads in the second and third quarters respectively.



By the time the whistle went for the end of the fourth quarter, the Knights had annihilated the Reformers with a staggering 82-37 score.

In a post-match interaction with the press, the skipper of the Knights, Siaw attributed their strong start and improved shooting to hard work and training.



He explained that the team while taking each game at a time is focused on winning and will perform consistently to win the play-offs.



The head coach of the Knights, Selorm Thomas commended his charges for the victory, corroborating Siaw’s claim that the improvement witnessed in their shooting was down to the hard work they did in the off-season.