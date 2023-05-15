0
Menu
Sports

Accra Basketball League: Spintex Knights inch closer to play-offs with victory over Leopards

Knights Leopards 1 Knights will face Braves on Wednesday

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Spintex Knights strolled past Leopards Basketball Club with a 58-37 scoreline in their fifth game of the Division of the Accra Basketball League on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Despite not being at their best, the Knights still proved too strong for the Leopards who for the most part of the game looked lost.

The dominant Knights walked off the court in the first quarter with an 18-4 lead that set them on the path to eventual victory.

The Leopards attempted a comeback of their own in the second quarter but the Knights held their nerves to keep a nine-point gap between them and their opponents.

Having invested so much energy into the second quarter, the Leopards ran out of steam in the third quarter and proved little headache to the Knights who led 31-19.

The victory which was the fifth consecutive feat for the Knights has set them on the path to the playoffs.

Among the victims of the Knights' imperious run in the season are Tema Youth, Reformers, Fire Service, and Ghana Airforce.

Paul Primo Kpodo, a guard of the Knights commended their opponents for proving to be tough customers.

He credited his coach for orchestrating some tactical moves in the third quarter that allowed him and his colleagues to regain control of the game and solidify their defense.

Dr Eric Opoku-Antwi, the co-founder, Dr. Eric Opoku-Antwi asserted that the victory is a major boost for his side ahead of their match against the Braves which many have touted as the one to watch,

"As we see, It's very competitive in our team and we hope to maintain the performance levels in the playoffs. If at the end of the day we are holding a prize in our hands, then we can say our baby steps have got us to our destination," he said.

KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit