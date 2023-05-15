Accra Basketball League: Spintex Knights inch closer to play-offs with victory over Leopards

Knights will face Braves on Wednesday

The Spintex Knights strolled past Leopards Basketball Club with a 58-37 scoreline in their fifth game of the Division of the Accra Basketball League on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Despite not being at their best, the Knights still proved too strong for the Leopards who for the most part of the game looked lost.



The dominant Knights walked off the court in the first quarter with an 18-4 lead that set them on the path to eventual victory.



The Leopards attempted a comeback of their own in the second quarter but the Knights held their nerves to keep a nine-point gap between them and their opponents.



Having invested so much energy into the second quarter, the Leopards ran out of steam in the third quarter and proved little headache to the Knights who led 31-19.



The victory which was the fifth consecutive feat for the Knights has set them on the path to the playoffs.



Among the victims of the Knights' imperious run in the season are Tema Youth, Reformers, Fire Service, and Ghana Airforce.

Paul Primo Kpodo, a guard of the Knights commended their opponents for proving to be tough customers.



He credited his coach for orchestrating some tactical moves in the third quarter that allowed him and his colleagues to regain control of the game and solidify their defense.



Dr Eric Opoku-Antwi, the co-founder, Dr. Eric Opoku-Antwi asserted that the victory is a major boost for his side ahead of their match against the Braves which many have touted as the one to watch,



"As we see, It's very competitive in our team and we hope to maintain the performance levels in the playoffs. If at the end of the day we are holding a prize in our hands, then we can say our baby steps have got us to our destination," he said.



KPE