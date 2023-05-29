Accra Basketball League: Spintex Knights maul UG to continue winning run

Spintex Knights have lost none of their 8 matches

The University of Ghana basketball team was on Saturday, May 27, 2023, battered by the all-conquering Spintex Knights who continue their winning start to the 2023 Accra Basketball League.

The rampaging Knights were at their very best on the night as they mauled their UG counterparts with an 89-55 scoreline.



The Knights dominated all four quarters of the game winning the first, second, and third quarters 24-13, 42-24, and 73-38 respectively.



The victory was the eighth on the trot by the Knights who continue to impress patrons who converge at the Prisons Basketball court in Accra every game day.



Treasure Botwe of the Spintex Knights was full of praise for his colleagues for executing to perfection the plan they had for the game.



According to him, the Knights head into every game with the objective to win and will not allow the victories to get into their heads.

“Every game is a test that comes with its challenges. We had a game plan and we were able to execute it. Towards the end, we lost focus a bit but managed to recover quickly and protect our lead. We always go into the games with the objective to win so we will do everything to win,” he said.



Samuel Appiah, the skipper for the UG team conceded that his side met a superior side and also failed to heed the tactical instructions from their coach.



He assured that his team will head to the training pitch and work on perfecting their plays ahead of the next match.



“We didn’t listen to our coach and I think that is what caused us. He was telling us to run some plays but we couldn’t do it. We will improve the in the next matches,” he said.