Accra Great Olympics acquire new bus

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have acquired a new bus according to reports in the media.
The KIA Granbird bus has been spotted in the capital and is set to undergo branding with the team's colours.
The new bus is expected to help in the team's transportation to the various venues across the country in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.
Olympics currently placed seventh on the league table with 15 points after matchday 10.
The 'dade boys' face regionals rival Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby on Saturday 30 January 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
