Accra Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko aims at forward line reinforcement

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko is hoping to bring in new legs to improve his attacking options.

Preko was left frustrated after his side failed to convert glaring opportunities when they played Legon Cities in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 tie on Saturday, January 21 2023. Legon Cities ousted Preko’s side 4-3 on penalties.



With more Premier League games to come, Preko has stressed the need to bolster his striking department.

He told StarTimes: “Look at one on one with the goal keeper. How on earth do you miss such a chance and as usual it will come back to haunt you…The window is open. We see if we can get one or two players, one or two strikers who can the ball at the back of the net…we’ll see how best we can fill that gap.”