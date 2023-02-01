Accra Hearts of Oak buys Women's Division One club Nimobi Ladies

Nimobi Ladies FC

According to reports in the local media, Accra Hearts of Oak has purchased Nimobi Ladies FC, which would become their women's football club.

In accordance with the regulations of the CAF's new tournament known as the Africa Super League, The Phobians have officially acquired the Women's Division One League team.



Hearts of Oak is one of the big clubs in West Africa that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is taking into consideration for the continental league that will start in August 2023.



In order to fulfill CAF standards and secure a spot in the first season of the Africa Super League, the Hearts of Oak board of directors has completed the acquisition of Nimobi Ladies FC.



According to the reports, Oak Ladies FC will be the new name for their women's team.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) launched the groundbreaking Africa Super League in August 2022. This initiative, which is being undertaken on an unprecedented scale, is expected to transform African football.



The champion of the Africa Super League would get $11.5 million of the $100 million prize pool.



Each of CAF's 54 Member Countries will receive an annual allocation of USD 1 million from the Africa Super League, for a total of USD 54 million per year to improve football in all of Africa.