Accra Hearts of Oak supporters make four demands to Board chairman

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters besieged the club’s secretariat and made four demands to the Board Chairman in the wake of recent happenings.

The Phobians have in the last 72 hours seen their head coach and goalkeepers trainer leave and are currently without a substantive head coach.



The supporters as a result of this met the media on Wednesday morning at the club’s secretariat and made four demands to the board chairman Togbe Afede XIV which includes appointing a new local coach for the club by close of Friday.



“The NCC demands the immediate appointment of a first-team coach.



“This should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders. We have realized that the expatriate coaches have not helped the club for the past decade.

“We will not hesitate to take any action when an expatriate coach is appointed. The NCC wants to be involved in who becomes the next Chief Executive Officer and a local coach,” the club’s supporters chief, Elvis Herman Hesse said.



In addition, the NCC wants the board of directors of the club to be reconstituted and organizing of Annual General Meeting which they claim the club has failed in doing so for the past three years.



