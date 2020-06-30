Sports News

Accra Hearts of Oak to launch shortcode initiative on July 1

The Managing Director of the Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Fredercik Moore has revealed that the club is set to launch a shortcode on Wednesday, July 1 2020 to raise funds for the club.

The shortcode will be used as a platform for paying for replica jerseys and souvenirs, voting, or selecting the player of the month.



Mr. Moore made this revelation in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“Hearts of Oak will launch a shortcode on Wednesday 1st July to solicit funds, a means for paying for replicas, merchandising, determining players and coaches of the month. A lot will be done with the shortcode,”



The Accra based club is preparing to start the long-awaited Pobiman project which got Phobia fans smiling and this announcement will certainly make them happier about the club's progress.

