Accra Hearts of Oak unveil Kwabena Anane

Kwabena Anane Hearts Of Oak.jpeg Kwabena Anane

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Premier League powerhouse Hearts of Oak have secured the services of right- back, Kwabena Anane.

The young player was formally introduced to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when Phobians hosted Legon Cities in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

The club announced on Twitter, “Our new right-back, Kwabena Anane was unveiled to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday. Welcome to the Phobia family.”

