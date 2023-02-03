0
Accra Hearts of Oak unveil new boy Eonde Albert Dieudonne

Eonde Albert Dieudonne Hearts Of Oak.jpeg Eonde Albert Dieudonne

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their striking department with the signing of Cameroonian striker Eonde Albert Dieudonne.

Eonde was officially presented to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians faced Legon Cities in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

“Our newly signed player, Eonde Albert Dieudonne was unveiled to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium during our game with Legon Cities. Vous êtes les bienvenus”, the club announced on Twitter.

The former Dynamos FC player is reported to have signed a three year deal with the Premier League giants.

