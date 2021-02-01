Accra Hearts of Oak vow to fight ‘unjust’ stadium ban

The Phobians have been hit with an indefinite ban of playing all matches behind closed doors

Hearts of Oak will fight the stadium ban imposed on them by GFA according to the Chairman of the National Chapters Committee, Elvis Herman Hesse.

The Phobians have been hit with an indefinite ban of playing all matches behind closed doors after breaking coronavirus safety protocols during Saturday’s 2-0 derby defeat to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



The club has also been hauled before the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee.



“Hearts of Oak and all Our fans observed all the covid-19 protocols at the Accra sports stadium before during and after our game against Accra Great Olympics, “ the supporter's leader said in an interview with Hot FM.

“We can’t be blamed for this because there were Great Olympics supporters too and they even won and jubilated during and after the game. it’s a collective effort between the NSA, GFA, clubs and the FANS to ensure covid-19 protocols in our various stadiums” he argued.



“We are not happy. We are not okay with the decision from the GFA to ban fans from our stadium and we will persue the case. We will go to the disciplinary committee to defend our case“ Elvis concluded.